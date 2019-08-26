Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
PUGH RICHARD D. "DICK"

Age 84, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lee (Tozzi); and brother, Bobby Pugh. Adored and loving husband of 63 years to Eleanor (Yalch), whom he cherished; loving sons, Richard (Cyndi), Dale, Anthony, and Robert (Tammy) Pugh; special Pap-Pap of Brittany, Briana, Emma, and his special buddy RJ. They were all diamonds in his heart; loving nieces, Dana and Jodi. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. Dick was the elected Democrat Committeeman and Vice Chairman in the 15th ward. Serving 56 years making him one of the longest serving members. He was also the chief inspector of the City of Pittsburgh until he left to become Controller Engineer for Tom Flaherty. Dick also served as a very active member of the Knights of Columbus council #3530. Where he was 4th degree and past Grand Knight. He served as an usher at St. Rosalia Church and a Eucharistic Minister at the Heritage. Rounding out all the places he volunteered his time, Dick served on the Board of Directors of Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club where he was the President of the Lake. Dick really enjoyed his family vacations in Stone Harbor, their 4th of July picnics, going to Pitt Football games, watching football on T.V., smoking a good cigar on his front porch and loved attending and supporting everything his grandkids did. Dick liked to talk about their trip to Rome and how proud he was of his Italian heritage, often serenading Eleanor with Frank Sinatra songs at home. He was well known for always helping and doing favors for anyone he could. Friends will be received on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral time and date to follow.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
