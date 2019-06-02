ROTHERMUND RICHARD D.

Age 87, of Bridgeville, on May 30, 2019. Beloved brother of the late Ronald Rothermund and his wife, Betty Jane, who survives; and the late Robert Rothermund and his wife, Grace, who survives; loving uncle of Jerome and Jodi Rothermund, Barbara Chopek, Susan Smith, and Robert and Tom Rothermund. Mr. Rothermund was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Van Buren Point, NY. Friends received Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at which time, a service will be held at 12:30 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgeville Public Library. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.