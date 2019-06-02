Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
RICHARD D. ROTHERMUND


1931 - 2019
RICHARD D. ROTHERMUND Obituary
ROTHERMUND RICHARD D.

Age 87, of Bridgeville, on May 30, 2019. Beloved brother of the late Ronald Rothermund and his wife, Betty Jane, who survives; and the late Robert Rothermund and his wife, Grace, who survives; loving uncle of Jerome and Jodi Rothermund, Barbara Chopek, Susan Smith, and Robert and Tom Rothermund. Mr. Rothermund was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Van Buren Point, NY. Friends received Tuesday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at which time, a service will be held at 12:30 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgeville Public Library. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019
