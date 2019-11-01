|
STEVENS RICHARD D.
It is with great sadness and heavy heart that the family of Richard D. Stevens, age 43, born December 24, 1975 announces his passing after an unsuccessful medical procedure on October 14, 2019. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his father, Dwayne Stevens; stepmother, Joanne Stevens; his brother and nephew, Dion, Sr. and Dion, Jr.; uncle and aunt, Bruce and Sylvia Burney; host of other relatives and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Ruthan Stevens. Viewing and funeral service will be held on November 2, 2019, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SPRIGGS-WATSONS FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow, at Homewood Cemetery.
