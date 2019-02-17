STUDEBAKER RICHARD D. "RICH"

Age 48, of Bradford Woods, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Son of Richard L. and the late Barbara (Smith) Studebaker; husband of Lori Studebaker; brother of William (Traci) Studebaker and Justin (Eve) Studebaker; uncle of James, William, Isabella, and Bradley; also survived by Kim Radack, her son T.J., many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his brothers and sisters of Marshall Twp. Fire Department. Rich was a longtime member of Marshall Twp. Volunteer Fire Department Station 185. He was also an avid musky fisherman and hunter. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a service will be held on Monday at 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Rich's name to Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Station 185, 270 Northgate Dr., Warrendale, PA 15086. Please leave condolences at:

