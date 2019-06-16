DANNER RICHARD

Age 72, of Hampton Township, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born July 5, 1946 in Gibsonia, he was the son of the late John C. and Margaret (Berry) Danner. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Geier) Danner; sons, Richard (Tonya) J. Danner and Daniel (Deanene) Danner; grandchildren, Sarah and Ethan and nine siblings. He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathon; and three siblings. Richard's family will welcome friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at the King Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey Potter officiating. He will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent to Good Samaritan Hospice, 3500 Brooktree Road, Suite 320, Wexford, PA 15090. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.