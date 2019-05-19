DIX, SR. RICHARD

Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has passed away from natural causes at the age 67, with family by his side, on Monday, May 13, at 4:40 p.m. Richard was an automobile mechanic for 25 plus years. In the 90's, he ran and operated a gas station called Citgo in the heart of West End across the street from Mondae's Auto Supply in Pittsburgh. He also had a demolition business, a home remodeling business and landscaping business. Every Mother's Day, he would go to the Rogers Ohio Auction to get flowers and bring them back to his community for the people. He was a man that had a drive to work that could not be stopped. Richard was a city man but a country man at heart, who loved to get out of the city and in the woods any time he could. He loved to raise horses, chickens, pigs, and goats. Richard was the son of the late Elizabeth Derobio and Joseph Dix; brother of three to Donna Taylor, Debbie Schaffer and Bob Derobio; husband of late Deborah Dix; father of four to Richard, Jr., Kimberly, Dustin and Mason; grandfather of fourteen. He also was a father and grandfather to so many more that didn't have one of their own. He was a man who took many under his wing and showed them love and a way in life when everyone else gave up on them, and for that alone he will be never forgotten and truly missed. As per Richard's wishes, there are no visitations. Service and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC. Add a tribute at www.staabfuneral.com