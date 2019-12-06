|
|
PERKINS, JR. RICHARD DOWLING
Of Fairfield, Connecticut, born May 27, 1970, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Elizabeth Thompson Wainwright and the late Richard Dowling Perkins, Sr., passed away at the age of 49 on December 4, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his wife, mother and sister. He was a graduate of Shady Side Academy, Emory University and received his MBA at the University of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife, Allison Haines Perkins of Fairfield, Connecticut; daughters, Emma and Aubrey; mother, Elizabeth Thompson Wainwright of Pittsburgh; sister, Sarah Perkins Stallings (Stephen) of Pittsburgh; and nephews, Tyler and Henry Stallings of Pittsburgh. Rich was the rock at the center of a beloved group of family and friends and was a dedicated Steeler, Pirate, and Penguin fan. Friends and family members are invited to a Celebration of Rich's Life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fox Chapel Racquet Club at 355 Hunt Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Wearing Pittsburgh team attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Richard D. Perkins Athletic Scholarship fund in his honor at Shady Side Academy, ATTN: Development Office, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019