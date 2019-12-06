Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Chapel Racquet Club
355 Hunt Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD PERKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD DOWLING PERKINS Jr.


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD DOWLING PERKINS Jr. Obituary
PERKINS, JR. RICHARD DOWLING

Of Fairfield, Connecticut, born May 27, 1970, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Elizabeth Thompson Wainwright and the late Richard Dowling Perkins, Sr., passed away at the age of 49 on December 4, 2019, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his wife, mother and sister. He was a graduate of Shady Side Academy, Emory University and received his MBA at the University of Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife, Allison Haines Perkins of Fairfield, Connecticut; daughters, Emma and Aubrey; mother, Elizabeth Thompson Wainwright of Pittsburgh; sister, Sarah Perkins Stallings (Stephen) of Pittsburgh; and nephews, Tyler and Henry Stallings of Pittsburgh. Rich was the rock at the center of a beloved group of family and friends and was a dedicated Steeler, Pirate, and Penguin fan. Friends and family members are invited to a Celebration of Rich's Life on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Fox Chapel Racquet Club at 355 Hunt Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Wearing Pittsburgh team attire is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to the Richard D. Perkins Athletic Scholarship fund in his honor at Shady Side Academy, ATTN: Development Office, 423 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -