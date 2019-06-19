ANDERSON RICHARD E.

Age 63, of Carnegie, died Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born January 15, 1956 in Peters Township, the son of Charles H., Jr. and Emma Cook Anderson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan A. Anderson; brother, Charles H. (the late Marilyn) Anderson of McMurray; sisters, Barbara (Thomas) McDowell of Butler, Karen (Edward) Zeiler of Canonsburg, also many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Zoey. Richard was a master carpenter who did custom design work for various applications. He loved international traveling with his wife, including skiing, cruising and the outdoors. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, US-19, McMurray, PA 15317. Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15244, (412) 787-1800. Please view and sign the families online guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.