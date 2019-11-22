|
|
BUCHHOLZ RICHARD E. "DICK"
On his 83rd year on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 of Shaler Twp. formerly of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette M. (Stanek) Buchholz; loving father of Deborah Ann (Terence) Brown and R. Michael Buchholz; dear pap of Matthew, Michael, Dillon and Kevin Brown; he is also survived by many friends in The White Hats Organization with whom he shared a loving friendship that spanned over 70 years. Dick was a 50+ year union member of the NALC and lifelong Senior Drum Corp enthusiast. Friends will be received Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw where a Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019