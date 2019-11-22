Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BUCHHOLZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD E. "DICK" BUCHHOLZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD E. "DICK" BUCHHOLZ Obituary
BUCHHOLZ RICHARD E. "DICK"

On his 83rd year on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 of Shaler Twp. formerly of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette M. (Stanek) Buchholz; loving father of Deborah Ann (Terence) Brown and R. Michael Buchholz; dear pap of Matthew, Michael, Dillon and Kevin Brown; he is also survived by many friends in The White Hats Organization with whom he shared a loving friendship that spanned over 70 years. Dick was a 50+ year union member of the NALC and lifelong Senior Drum Corp enthusiast.  Friends will be received Monday, November 25, 2019 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw where a Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now