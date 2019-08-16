Home

On August 1, 2019 of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA; beloved husband of Dr. Grace Peeler Bulls; father of Richard E. (Kristin) Bulls, Jr. of Bloomington, IL; grandfather of Andre' Bulls of Tempe, AZ and Brandon Bulls of Boulder, CO; brother of Frederick (Debbie) Bulls, Wayne Bulls, Robert Bulls, Shirley Scott and Roberta (Harold) Johnson all of Pittsburgh; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family, 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Monday in the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment Highwood Cemetery. Dr. Bulls received his education through the Pittsburgh Public School System. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Cheyney University, his Masters of Education in Psychology from Temple University, and a Doctorates in Psychology of Reading from Lehigh University. Arrangements by the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
