Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
412-531-6984
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne Church
RICHARD E. ERNY Obituary
ERNY RICHARD E.

Age 82, of Castle Shannon, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Gerry (Savchak) Erny; loving father of Christine Mamone, Mark (Michelle) Erny, Michael (fiancé Michelle) Erny and the late Colleen (surviving Angelo) Pasquale; proud Pop Pop of Vincie, Sierra, Michael, Christian, Carly, Hunter, Mia, Sal and Ricky; brother of the late Elizabeth Ann Malloy, Charles Erny, Patricia DeBor and Frederick Erny; brother-in-law of Jack (late Betty) Savchak;  also survived by nieces and nephews. Dick was a Funeral Director at the Laughlin Funeral Home in Castle Shannon for 33 years, member of Rotary International and volunteered at Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. He was also Past Commander of American Legion Post 490 in Castle Shannon. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Thursday, December 26 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, December 27 from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Anne Church on Saturday, December 28 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Meals on Wheels, 935 Pine Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15234.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
