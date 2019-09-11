|
GABRIEL RICHARD E.
Of McKees Rocks, passed on September 9, 2019, at the age of 87. He was born October 3, 1931 in Ambridge, PA. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Bell); dear father of Noreen Gabriel; brother of the late Yolanda, Dorothy, and Edward. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and by Bandit, his beloved pet Chihuahua. He had a passion for sports and was an avid fan of the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. Special thanks to Caring Heights and hospice for their care. Family will receive friends THURSDAY from 9 a.m. until the time of a Blessing Service at 11 a.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Animal Rescue, ATTN: Donations, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019