NASSAR RICHARD E., SR.

On Monday March 25, 2019, beloved husband of the late Joan Nassar; father of Richard E. Nassar, Jr. (Beth), Michael P. Nassar and Tammi J. Delaney (Jerry); grandfather of Ricky, Cal and Morgan Nassar, and Lila, Phoebe and Piper Delaney; brother of the late Philip Nassar (Jane) also survived by nieces and nephews; longtime companion of Lynn Jaquiss. A graduate of the University the University of Pittsburgh, Dick was a longtime executive at Beckwith Machinery Corporation and was a former Vice President of the Churchill Valley Country Club, a Board Member of St. George Orthodox Church, a Mason and a Shriner. Since his retirement in 1994, Dick organized daily donations of extra food and pastries from local Panera and Bruggers Restaurants and distributed the pastries to local food ministries. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Thursday at St. George Orthodox Church at 11 a.m. Remembrances may be made to St. George Orthodox Church.

freyvogelfuneralhome.com