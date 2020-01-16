Home

Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carnegie Presbyterian Church
219 Ewing Rd
Carnegie, PA
RICHARD E. WHITAKER

RICHARD E. WHITAKER Obituary
WHITAKER RICHARD E.

Age 57, of Bridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Alberta Fiorentini Whitaker; loving father of Kimberly (Doug), Pamela (Gerrid), Richard, Jr. (Jena), Jarrett, Brandon and Bradin. Son of Aaron B. and the late Valera Mae Whitaker; brother of Aaron, Jr., (Shelly), Karen (Rick), Robert (Donna), Jennifer and Wendy; grandfather of Kendall, Olivia and Amelia; also survived by 14 nieces and nephews. No visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Rd., Carnegie, PA. Memorial Service to follow. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
