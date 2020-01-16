|
WHITAKER RICHARD E.
Age 57, of Bridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Alberta Fiorentini Whitaker; loving father of Kimberly (Doug), Pamela (Gerrid), Richard, Jr. (Jena), Jarrett, Brandon and Bradin. Son of Aaron B. and the late Valera Mae Whitaker; brother of Aaron, Jr., (Shelly), Karen (Rick), Robert (Donna), Jennifer and Wendy; grandfather of Kendall, Olivia and Amelia; also survived by 14 nieces and nephews. No visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Carnegie Presbyterian Church, 219 Ewing Rd., Carnegie, PA. Memorial Service to follow. Arrangements by HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.henneybradwellnirella.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020