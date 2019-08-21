|
STEWART RICHARD EDWARD
Age 87, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Brookline, on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Wilburt and Gertrude (Vermillion) Stewart; loving father of Gail, Craig, John, Elaine, Paul, Steven, Eric (Crista), the late Joseph and the late Jean Marie Stewart; brother of W. James Stewart and the late Eileen Stewart; grandfather of 13; and great-grandfather of 14 grandchildren. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Friday in S.S. Simon and Jude Church. www.slaterfuneral.com
