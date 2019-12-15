Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
RICHARD EDWIN SNYDER Jr. Obituary
SNYDER, JR. RICHARD EDWIN

Richard Edwin Snyder, Jr., age 68, of Whitehall (formerly of Mt. Oliver), passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on Friday, December 13, 2019. Loving Father of Richard Snyder, Jeffrey Snyder, Barbara (Brian) Evans, Kristyn (Kevin) Kaminski; cherished grandfather of Adam (Melinda) Snyder, Jacob Snyder, Ryan Snyder, and Evan Snyder, Chelsea Cancilla Snyder, Brittany (Donald) Hughes, Jacie Moore, Cody Moore, Jada Snyder, Noah Snyder, Brianna Evans, Brooke Evans, Brady Evans, and Graham Kaminski; great-grandfather of Logan, Hunter, Caleb, and Maverick; brother of the late Robert Snyder, Nancy Impell, Edward (Joyce) Snyder, Kathy (John) Loeffel, John Snyder, Thomas (Paula) Snyder, and Terri (Mike) Wega. Beloved son of the late Richard, Sr. and Nancy Snyder. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Richard's honor to at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
