BAMBURAK RICHARD F. "RICH"

Richard F. "Rich" Bamburak lost his battle with cancer on July 4, 2019, at AGH Hospital, at the age of 64. Born on December 17, 1954, he attended Serra Catholic and Carnegie Mellon University, where he began his lifelong love and passion for architecture. Rich was an exceptionally talented and creative architect designing numerous award-winning projects during his career at WTW Architects, where he was a Senior Principal. Rich focused much of his design on university student life projects, including student unions and student housing across the country. His work was broad and diverse, including offices, apartment buildings, healthcare facilities, and multi-use urban centers. His recent apartment and office building designs have been a vital part of the current Pittsburgh revival in the Strip District and Southside adding to the indelible mark he left on the city he loved. Rich's passion for the quality of the environment informed his design of many projects highly recognized for their sustainable approach. His many interests and passions included golf, cooking, wine, landscaping and travel where he loved to enjoy and photograph the beauty of this world. He was up every day at 4 a.m. to start work on the designs he loved to create, as he saw beauty in form through all the creations that he designed. Rich is survived by many that will forever cherish him, including his beloved wife, Marcia Guth, with whom he shared many mutual passions. Also, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Fran Bamburak; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Alex Demczak; sister-in-law, Barb Guth; and brother-in-law, Bill Guth and his wife, Val; and nieces, Logan and Taylor; his daughter, Laura, and her husband, Josh, and granddaughter, Quinn; and his son, Aaron. He will be sorely missed by many whose lives he has touched, including his nieces and nephews, Michelle and Brian Bamburak and his family, and niece, Molly O'Hern. His adorable canine, Scoot, gave him much joy and laughter over the years and cannot be forgotten. Donations can be made to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., Zelienople, PA. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.