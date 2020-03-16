BARKER, SR. RICHARD F. "EBBE/HOMIE"
Age 76, of Latrobe (Unity Twp.), PA passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Military honors will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the military honors. A complete obituary will be posted in tomorrow's edition.
