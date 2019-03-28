FARRINGER RICHARD "DICK"

Age 88, of Clinton, PA, formerly of Moon Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Farringer. Born in Franklin, PA to the late Agnes and Irwin Farringer. Predeceased by brother, Irwin "Junior" Farringer; sisters, Roberta McCandless and Ruth Keene. Survived by, in addition to his wife Helen, his children, Richard (Mary) Farringer of New Orleans, Christie (Tony) DeChellis of Moon Twp., Brian (Lisa) Farringer of Moon Twp.; his step-children, Carolyn Pruver of Clinton, David (Brenda) Tennant of WV and Marilyn Corbin of WV; his brother, Ray Farringer of Mars, PA; and sister, Maxine Kersy of FL; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Dick was an aircraft mechanic for the US Air Force, National Guard. Retired after 38 years at the rank of Chief Master Sgt. He enjoyed golfing, was a member of Beaver Lakes Country Club, now Shadow Lakes, was an avid hunter, a member of Coraopolis Sportsman's Club. He was a sharp shooter for the Air Force and competed in tournaments around the U.S. earning a distinguished small arms expert marksmanship award, among others. Family and friends received on Sunday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TWP., 981 Brodhead Rd., where service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation.