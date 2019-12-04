|
|
FERRAGONIO, JR. RICHARD
Age 29, of Pgh. on Thur., Nov. 21st. Son of Richard Ferragonio, Sr. and Regina Heuckeroth; father of Cameron Ferragonio; brother of Christopher and Gabriel Ferragonio and Brandon Skaggs. Friends received from 5-7 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 5th at the Pgh Christian Fellowship Church, 407 Brownsville Rd. 15210, services immediately following. SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Rd. Butler, PA 16001 www.spencerdgeibel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019