Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD FRANCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD FRANCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD FRANCO Obituary
FRANCO RICHARD

Age 56, of Delmont, formerly of Plum, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved father of Malinda and Layla Franco; son of the late Dominick and Laura Franco; brother of Theresa (Bob) Strom, Eleanor Franco, Rosemarie Ambrose, Dominic (Toni Jo) Franco, Nicholas (Cathy) Franco, Patricia (Steve) Rendos, David (Maria) Franco, Mariann (Steve) Eberly; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. Rick was a hardworking lifelong union member. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He will be remembered for the laughter he brought and how much he loved his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cancer . Join us for a celebration of life on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at the Italian Club of Renton, 113 Barnett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now