|
|
FRANCO RICHARD
Age 56, of Delmont, formerly of Plum, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved father of Malinda and Layla Franco; son of the late Dominick and Laura Franco; brother of Theresa (Bob) Strom, Eleanor Franco, Rosemarie Ambrose, Dominic (Toni Jo) Franco, Nicholas (Cathy) Franco, Patricia (Steve) Rendos, David (Maria) Franco, Mariann (Steve) Eberly; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other family. Rick was a hardworking lifelong union member. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He will be remembered for the laughter he brought and how much he loved his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cancer . Join us for a celebration of life on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at the Italian Club of Renton, 113 Barnett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019