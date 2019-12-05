Home

Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
(724) 926-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
RICHARD G. "DICK" COWDEN


1931 - 2019
COWDEN RICHARD G. "DICK"

Age 88, of McDonald, died Thursday, November 28. Beloved husband of the late. Doris J. (Campbell) Cowden; father of Rick (wife, Janice) Cowden, Jim (wife, Debbie) Cowden and Lynn (husband, Don) Thomas; brother of the late Wayne (wife, Julia of Burgettstown), Doris McGraw and Dorothy Murray; grandfather of Jason Cowden, Daniel (wife, Julie) Cowden, Amy (husband, Josh) Gilbert, Megan (husband, Max) Davis, Aaron Cowden, and Maci and Jenna Thomas; great-grandfather of Alex and Ava Cowden, Duke and Elsie Davis, and Coleson Gilbert. Friends will be received from 12 – 4 and from 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday, December 8 at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 with Rev. Sue Petritis officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory. Online condolences, photos and additional information are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
