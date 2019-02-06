DELANEY RICHARD G.

Age 69, of Finleyville, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home. He was born October 26, 1949 in Pittsburgh; a son of the late George and Adaline Wible Delaney. Mr. Delaney was employed as a sales representative for The Hite Company/Mayer in Pittsburgh. Surviving are his wife, Jacki Rucker Delaney; two daughters, Jill Trainor (Chris) of Charlotte, NC and Colleen Behm (Chris) of Troy, OH; an adopted daughter, Zoe Como; two brothers, Robert Delaney of Hollywood, FL and William Delaney of Pittsburgh; a sister, Dawn Delaney of West Palm Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Delaney, Grady, William and Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, in Finleyville. Private interment will be in Finleyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Finleyville Volunteer Fire Department, 3562 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332. Condolences to:

kegelfuneralhome.com.