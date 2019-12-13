|
DONALDSON RICHARD G.
Age 78, of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Cathy (Koch) Donaldson; loving father of Thad (Heather) Donaldson and the late Tim (surviving wife, Kelly) Donaldson; cherished grandfather of Rosella, Alexa and Tanner Donaldson; brother of Joyce Coudriet; uncle of Steve (Kim) Coudriet, Angela McGowan, Timothy Koch and Emily Koch; great-uncle of Alec Coudriet. Visitation Saturday, Dec 14th and Sunday, December 15th from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. Interment service, Monday, 1 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to Free Rides for Seniors, 1975 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019