Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD RUSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD G. RUSH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD G. RUSH Obituary
RUSH RICHARD G.

Age 80, of Bethel Park, formerly of Dormont and Mt. Washington. Beloved husband of Jeannette; dear father Jeannette, Tracy, and Jill; also four grandchildren; brother of the late William Rush (surviving spouse, Molly);also many nieces and nephews. Rich was an Army Veteran and active with the South Hills Honor Guard. He was also active in many other organizations. Friends welcome on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Township, 15220, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now