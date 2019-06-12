|
RUSH RICHARD G.
Age 80, of Bethel Park, formerly of Dormont and Mt. Washington. Beloved husband of Jeannette; dear father Jeannette, Tracy, and Jill; also four grandchildren; brother of the late William Rush (surviving spouse, Molly);also many nieces and nephews. Rich was an Army Veteran and active with the South Hills Honor Guard. He was also active in many other organizations. Friends welcome on Thursday, from 4-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Township, 15220, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019