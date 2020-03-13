MONTGOMERY, II RICHARD GLENN

Richard G. "Dick" Montgomery, II, age 77, of West Deer Township, passed away on March 11, 2020. Born April 5, 1942 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Richard Montgomery, I and Margaret (Weaver) Montgomery Nesbitt and husband of Mary Ann (Peterson) Montgomery. Dick was veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a Police Officer with Hampton Township for 28 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Montgomery; son, Chris Montgomery, of Ross Township; daughter, Jennifer Montgomery (Paul) Mancu, of Richland Township; grandson, Alec Mancu; brother, James B. Nesbitt, of Springfield, VA; sister, Susan Montgomery Laughery, of Ross Township; sisters-in-law, Sally Peterson Borghart, of the Netherlands and Jane Broman, of Van Wert, Ohio. The family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on SATURDAY, MARCH 14, 2020 at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on MONDAY, MARCH 16 at the King Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Potter. He will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Dick's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.