RICHARD H. BIANCHI Sr.

RICHARD H. BIANCHI Sr. Obituary
BIANCHI, SR. RICHARD H.

After a long battle with illnesses, this strong, loving man has gone home to dance with his wife once again. Husband to the late Mary Ann (George); brother to James (Carol) Bianchi and the late Arlene Warrick. Leaving behind his children, John Bianchi, Richard H. Bianchi, Jr., and Laura Yee (David); four grandchildren, Danielle Bianchi, Elijah Osgood, Jaden Osgood and Connor McCarthy who all will miss him terribly. No visitation or funeral service. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
