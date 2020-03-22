|
BIANCHI, SR. RICHARD H.
After a long battle with illnesses, this strong, loving man has gone home to dance with his wife once again. Husband to the late Mary Ann (George); brother to James (Carol) Bianchi and the late Arlene Warrick. Leaving behind his children, John Bianchi, Richard H. Bianchi, Jr., and Laura Yee (David); four grandchildren, Danielle Bianchi, Elijah Osgood, Jaden Osgood and Connor McCarthy who all will miss him terribly. No visitation or funeral service. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020