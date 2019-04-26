CORBETT RICHARD H. "DICK"

Age 80, of West Deer Township, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. Dick was born on May 24, 1938 in Millvale, PA. After graduating from West Deer High School, he proudly served in the United States Navy. He met and married his bride of 58 years, Susan (Leonard) Corbett. Dick enjoyed a 35 year career at IBM as a Senior Systems Engineer, and retired in 1993. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan; two daughters, Catherine (Corbett) Bernet and Diane (Corbett) Morais; son-in-law, Ed Morais; and grandchildren, Laurel and Christopher Bernet, Drew, Alex and Michael Morais. Dick was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa; and his parents, John Dixon and Frances Elizabeth (McAfee) Corbett. Dick was an avid golfer, voracious reader, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Dick's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 29, at St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, 527 Bairdford Road in Bairdford. Please meet at the church. Donations may be sent in Dick's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.