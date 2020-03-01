|
|
DUKE RICHARD H.
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Richard H. Duke, age 81, formerly of Wexford. Born February 13, 1939, he was the beloved husband of the late Rebecca (Becky) Reichert Duke; the youngest son of the late John R. and Ruth (Kirkwood) Duke; father of Susan N. (Joe Weisenhorn) Duke of Napa, CA and Kirkwood G. (Lanelle) Duke of Falmouth, ME; brother of Anne Ziegler and the late John Duke, Francis Morris, and Carole Henken; step-grandfather of Lauren and Erica Roussel; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Richard was known to childhood friends as Snuffy, to business associates as Dick, and later in life as Richard. He built lasting friendships throughout his life, and enjoyed dancing with Becky, travel, wine, chocolate, and cheering on the Steelers. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland and held an MBA from Lehigh University. His career included time at Westinghouse, Mellon Bank, and Development Dimensions International (DDI). A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen at komen.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020