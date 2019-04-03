Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 68, of Glenshaw, unexpectedly, on Monday, April 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (Kelly) German; loving father of Harley and Patrick German; dear brother of William (Monica) German and the late Robert (Anne) German; brother-in-law of Maureen (Dominick) Gonzalez, Jack Kelly, and Thomas Kelly; son-in-law of Dorothy Kelly; proud uncle of Christopher, Laura, Benjamin, Erin, Kelley, Matthew, Chelsea, Liliane, Joshua, and Sarah. Rich was a graduate of North Catholic High School and Dartmouth College where he was a member of Sigma Theta Epsilon fraternity. He was the first Eagle Scout of St. Bonaventure Troop 560 and later became Scout Master of Troop 560. He was a lifelong member of St. Bonaventure church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 25 years and was a member of their golf league. Rich loved to ski with a special fondness for the mountains of Colorado. He had a talent for fixing things: nothing was tossed aside before Rich tried his hand at repairs. He was passionate about reading and 'How To' videos on YouTube. Rich will be remembered for his kindness, compassion and keen sense of humor. Friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Saturday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Bonaventure Church or to The Boy Scouts of America.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019
