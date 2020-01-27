|
|
JAMES RICHARD H.
Age 79, of Churchill, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Thurston) James and the late Dorothy "Nikki" (Speicher) James; loving father of Richard W. (wife, Rebecca) James; brother of Naomi Ord, Betty Srednicki, and the late John Kenneth, Robert, and Paul James. Preceded in death by parents, John and Roberta (Hall) James. Rich started his police career in 1969 as a patrolman for the borough of Churchill. He was the Chief of Police for Churchill Borough from 1984 until his retirement in 2005. Rich was the former president of the Western PA Chiefs of Police Association and an avid antique Chevy car enthusiast. Friends will be received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a service will be Wednesday 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Church Hill Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020