McCLYMONDS RICHARD H. "RICK"
1938 – 2019. Rick McClymonds, 81, passed away early Friday morning October 4, 2019 at home. Born July 1938, in Pittsburgh, PA the only child of John and Frances McClymonds. He lived the life of a typical athletic boy until 1953, at age 15, polio took away all use of both legs. He spent his sophomore and junior HS years at D.T. Watson Home for Crippled Children in Pittsburgh, learning to walk upright with metal crutches and leg braces. While there, he met Dr. Jonas Salk, inventor of the polio vaccine. Returning to West View High School for his senior year, he graduated in 1956. He attended Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon) and in 1960 graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering and began working at Duquesne Light in downtown Pittsburgh. Still in college, he was set up on a triple date by two fellow car enthusiasts from the "Winders Club" with Betty Williams, first cousin to one "Winder." They married in September 1959. This marriage lasted 60 years, celebrating that milestone just a few weeks ago. Their first two children were born in Pittsburgh. In 1968, they moved to Grove, Oklahoma where the last child was born. Rick worked for Grand River Dam Authority until 1972, when the family moved to Dover, Ohio so Rick could work for Joy Manufacturing. After a layoff in 1975, the family moved to Fairfax, Virginia where Rick worked for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Bethesda, MD. After their oldest child graduated high school and joined the Navy, in 1979, the family moved to Cary, North Carolina where Rick worked for Acres American, an electrical consulting firm. After the second child graduated from high school and started his career, in 1981, the shrinking family relocated to Williamsport, Maryland where Rick started working for the City of Hagerstown. After the last child graduated high school and started college, in 1987, Rick and Betty moved to Asheboro, North Carolina where Rick worked for Black & Veatch, another consulting firm. After Rick retired on disability from post-polio in early 90s, Rick and Betty sold their house in Asheboro and moved to their condo in Carolina Beach. They stayed there for 10 years, surviving numerous hurricanes, and taking many trips across the US and Canada, until 2006, when they moved to Garner to be close to their grandsons. Rick had 13 happy but health-challenged years until last Friday, when his full and interesting life, supported over the years by his wife and children, came to a close. Rick is survived by his wife Betty; daughter, Michelle McClymonds-Spencer (Phillip); son, Matt (Connie) McClymonds; son, Mitch McClymonds and Mitch's two sons, Tyler (22) and Ryan (15). These grandsons were the highlight of Rick's later life. Both of them have inherited his artistic ability. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Lois Chambers and his nephews, Glenn and Ron Chambers Rick was predeceased by his Dad, John McClymonds, his mother, Frances Fulton McClymonds and a niece, Marion Chambers. In addition to the celebration of Rick's life at the family home in Garner, NC this Sunday, the family will be planning an event in the Pittsburgh area at a later date.