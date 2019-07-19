MORROW RICHARD H.

Age 73, of West Mifflin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on July 17, 2019. Loving husband for 50 years to Beverly (Hrinda); beloved father of R. Scott (Shannon) of N. Huntingdon and the late Robyn Victoria Morrow. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl W. and LaVerne (Brunner) Morrow. Rick was a member of Walnut Grove Assembly of God where he was a former Elder, member of the Men's Ministry, volunteered with the food bank and coached flag football for the school, US Army Vietnam veteran serving with the 199th Infantry and a retired letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Friends received on Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a Funeral Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with full military honors. Those wishing to attend burial please meet at cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Walnut Grove Christian School. Please share your condolences and memories at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.