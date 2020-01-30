|
DORMAN RICHARD HERBERT
Age 79, of Oakland, MD, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Born April 24, 1940, in Toledo, OH, he was the son of the late Herbert Neal and Theola (Keefer) Dorman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Jean Leduc; one sister, Judith Dorman, and his first wife, Joan Dorman. Richard graduated from Parsons College where he received his BA degree. He worked 40 years for Crawford and Co. He was the former president of the Elyria Jaycees and of the P.T.A., and was a member of the Kawanis Club. He is survived by one son, Brian R. Dorman and wife, Linda, Allison Park, PA; one daughter, Beth Dorman-Bordonaro and husband, Al, Athens, OH; three grandchildren, Austin, Adam "A.J.", and Alyssa Dorman; one sister, Susan Huff and husband, Fred, Kennesaw, GA; and his friends at Deep Creek. At Richard's request, he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at The Green Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, 75 Visitors Center Dr., McHenry, MD 21541, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. NEWMAN FUNERAL HOMES, P.A., 1100 Memorial Dr., Oakland, MD, 21550, is in charge of his arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA, 23058. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com