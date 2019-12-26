Home

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Rich "Dickie" Hogan. Beloved husband of Beth Hogan; loving father of Heather (Andy) Roach, Paul (Marci), Chris, Patrick Hogan, Jack (Kelly) Adlesic, and the late Casey Hogan; brother of Tommy, Terry Hogan, and the late Paulette Heil; also survived by 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Rich was a CPO in the US Navy and retired after 22 years of service. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Visitation Friday 2 until time of Services at 6 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
