ALIBERTI RICHARD J.
Age 76, of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Devoted partner of Linda Simon; beloved father of Denice (Robert) Seifert, Lynn (Matthew) Bolger, Laura (George Echegaray) Aliberti, Deanna (Andrew) Slaugenhaupt and the late Regina Aliberti; grandfather of Jimmy (Anna), Gina, Kory, Bobby, Cara and Owen; brother of Frank and the late Angelo, Mary Jane and Deanna; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Richard's , , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends and family were received on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral services took place at Penn Hills Alliance Church Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020