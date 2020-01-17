Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD ALIBERTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. ALIBERTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. ALIBERTI Obituary
ALIBERTI RICHARD J.

Age 76, of Penn Hills, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Devoted partner of Linda Simon; beloved father of Denice (Robert) Seifert, Lynn (Matthew) Bolger, Laura (George Echegaray) Aliberti, Deanna (Andrew) Slaugenhaupt and the late Regina Aliberti; grandfather of Jimmy (Anna), Gina, Kory, Bobby, Cara and Owen; brother of Frank and the late Angelo, Mary Jane and Deanna; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Richard's , , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends and family were received on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), in Penn Hills. Funeral services took place at Penn Hills Alliance Church Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now