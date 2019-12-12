|
|
CARLINS RICHARD J.
Age 89, of Baldwin Boro, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Husband of the late Jean Carlins; beloved father of Richard (Gail) Carlins, Kenneth (Theo) Carlins, Neil (April) Carlino, and Russell (Nancy) Carlino; grandfather "Pappy" of Jeana, Barbara, Julie, Anthony, Dominic, Christopher, Andy and Genavieve; great-grandfather of Tyree, Timothy, Avah, and Nicholas; brother of the late John (Rosemary) and Robert (Irma) Carlins; also many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Prayer Saturday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Wendelin Church, Holy Apostles Parish at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
www.thomasjgmiterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019