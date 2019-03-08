|
CARTER RICHARD J.
Age 79 of Summer Hill, formerly of Mt. Washington passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 29 years of Mary (Thomas) Carter; loving father of Beth, Jill, Lynelle, Eric and Lenny; cherished Pap of Noel, David, Jordan and Shane; son of the late George and Mollie Carter; brother of Jim Carter; also survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-8 p.m., WM. SLATER & SONS INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. F.O.P. service, Sunday, 7 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Monday, 9 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
