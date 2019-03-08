Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
RICHARD J. CARTER

CARTER RICHARD J.

Age 79 of Summer Hill, formerly of Mt. Washington passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 29 years of Mary (Thomas) Carter; loving father of Beth, Jill, Lynelle, Eric and Lenny; cherished Pap of Noel, David, Jordan and Shane; son of the late George and Mollie Carter; brother of Jim Carter; also survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-8 p.m., WM. SLATER & SONS INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211. F.O.P. service, Sunday, 7 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Monday, 9 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
