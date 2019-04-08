Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Colesnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Colesnik Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard J. Colesnik Sr. Obituary
COLESNIK RICHARD J. SR.

On April 5, 2019, age 70, from Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of Debra Colesnik (Boles); loving father of Jamie (Tommy), Richard, Jr. (Adalie), Amber (Brian) and Heather (Dan); loving grandfather of Thomas, Tyler, Lyla, Eliza and Jackson; survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Friends received Tuesday, 3-8 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Funeral service will be held immediately following at the funeral home. INTERMENT PRIVATE.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now