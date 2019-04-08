|
|
COLESNIK RICHARD J. SR.
On April 5, 2019, age 70, from Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of Debra Colesnik (Boles); loving father of Jamie (Tommy), Richard, Jr. (Adalie), Amber (Brian) and Heather (Dan); loving grandfather of Thomas, Tyler, Lyla, Eliza and Jackson; survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Friends received Tuesday, 3-8 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Funeral service will be held immediately following at the funeral home. INTERMENT PRIVATE.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019