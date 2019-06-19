Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. DEAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD J. DEAN Obituary
DEAN RICHARD J.

Suddenly after a long illness, Richard, age 77, was called home. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Sciulli); loving father of Kathryn (Ed) Sell and Richard, Jr.; devoted Grandpap to Shelby, Amanda (Josh) and Joe Sell; great-Grandpap of Sara; also survived by loving extended family, nieces and nephews. Family welcomes friends Thursday ONLY, 2-8 p.m. in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland). Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:00 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment Private. Visit Richard's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now