DEAN RICHARD J.
Suddenly after a long illness, Richard, age 77, was called home. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Sciulli); loving father of Kathryn (Ed) Sell and Richard, Jr.; devoted Grandpap to Shelby, Amanda (Josh) and Joe Sell; great-Grandpap of Sara; also survived by loving extended family, nieces and nephews. Family welcomes friends Thursday ONLY, 2-8 p.m. in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland). Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10:00 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment Private. Visit Richard's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019