Richard, 76, of Oakdale, South Fayette Twp., died Friday, February 15, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital. Mr. Giehll was born September 19, 1942, in Collier Twp., PA a son of Herbert and Eleanor Giehll. Mr. Giehll was previously employed as a custodian for South Fayette Twp., He enjoyed wood working, camping and spending time with his family and his dogs, Henry and Lucy. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Buchko Giehll of Oakdale; children, Richard Giehll, Jr. of Oakdale and Cassie (Len) Paugh of Peters Twp.; grandchildren, Brody and Chloe Paugh; and his sister, Eleanor Giehll of FL. Friends will be received Monday, February 18, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, (724-693-2800) where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.