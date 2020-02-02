|
LABRIOLA RICHARD J.
Age 93, of Moon Township, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born on November 5, 1926 in Pittsburgh, he is the son of the late John C. and Mary E. Labriola. Beloved husband of 63 years to Ada Labriola; loving father of Lorraine (James) Dwan and Dr. Donna (Dr. Robert Miggantz) Labriola; brother of Louis F. (Arlene), Dr. Robert A. (the late Martha), the late John C. (surviving spouse Catherine), the late Dr. William H. (the late Rose Marie), the late Donald E. (the late Antoinette), the late Gerald E. (surviving spouse Josephine); grandfather of Jenna (Jon) Block, Dr. James J. Dwan, and Sydney Miggantz; great-grandfather of Mila Block. Richard was a graduate of Peabody High School. He was a WWII veteran and proudly served in the US Navy as a radar man on the USS Kleinsmith. After retirement, Richard and Ada traveled to US ports of call to reunite with his fellow shipmates from the USS Kleinsmith. He worked as a machinist for Nabisco for 48 years until his retirement. Richard had an innate ability to repair anything. As a life-long Pittsburgher, he was an enthusiastic Steeler fan. Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136 (412) 787-1800. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Place, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020