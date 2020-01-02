Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sweden RC Church
Allison Park
RICHARD J. MAIER


1946 - 2020
RICHARD J. MAIER Obituary
MAIER RICHARD J.

Age 73, of Hampton Twp., passed on December 30, 2019. Born March 1, 1946, in Hampton Township, he was the son of the late George and Louise Rose (Hofer) Maier. Richard was the beloved brother of George A. (Anita) Maier, of Hampton Twp., who admired him as the "Never Give Up" brother of love; and of the late Anne Marie Poe and late Louise M. Beury; uncle of Gregory Poe, Keith (Kris) Beury, Kimberly Beury, George Maier, Greg Maier and step-nieces, Dr. Dina (Harry) Myers and Danielle Sinicrope. He was a very special person who overcame epilepsy, received an Associate's degree and worked at Richland Shop N Save (The man with the helmet who walked to work.) and a 50 year member of St. Catherine's choir. They admired his sense of humor, determination and strength. He never gave up his love of humanity and God. Now he is walking with God. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle, Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Catherine of Sweden RC Church in Allison Park. He will be laid to rest at Hampton Cemetery in Allison Park. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
