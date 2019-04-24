MARTIN RICHARD J.

Son of the late John and Mary (Hoza) Martin. Husband of Patricia (Ging) Martin. Youngest brother of the late Sally, Mary, John, Michael, Daniel, and Edward Martin. Mr. Martin was a member of St. Mary Church, of Sharpsburg, PA and a life member of Post # 709 V.F.W. of Sharpsburg, PA. He served his country in China and Korea, Battery "A" 48th Field Artillery. Mr. Martin worked for Fort Pitt Brewery and Flint Ink Company of Sharpsburg, PA, where he retired after 37 years. At Richard's request, there will be NO VISITATION. Special thanks to his extended family, Alana Sacco and Gerry Pfeifer, and the staff at Concordia at Rebecca Residence in Allison Park, and to Good Samaritan Hospice team members for the comfort and care that they gave to Richard. Arrangements by WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg.