SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
RICHARD J. MARTIN

RICHARD J. MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN RICHARD J.

Age 92, of North Side, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Father of Kathleen Diana, Jean Coll, Richard Martin and Susan Schwartzmier; brother of Tom Martin, Patricia Allman, Mary Lipinski, Bernadette Raab and the late Fran, Dott, Helen, David and John; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Monday, 2-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held following visitation at 7:00 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
