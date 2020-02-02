|
|
MARTIN RICHARD J.
Age 92, of North Side, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Father of Kathleen Diana, Jean Coll, Richard Martin and Susan Schwartzmier; brother of Tom Martin, Patricia Allman, Mary Lipinski, Bernadette Raab and the late Fran, Dott, Helen, David and John; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Monday, 2-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., West View, PA 15229, where a blessing service will be held following visitation at 7:00 p.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020