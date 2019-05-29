MORRIS RICHARD J. "DICK"

Age 89, of Plum, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home. Beloved Husband for 64 years of Doris (Fox) Morris; brother of Barbara (the late Edward) Lynch and the late Allan Dale Morris, Clifford Michael Herko, and Edith (the late Peter) Collura. Dick is survived by many nieces and nephews. He proudly served our country during the Korean War in the Marines and was the oldest member of the Oakmont Yacht Club. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the funeral home. Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or the , 100 W. Station Square Dr., Unit 1900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.