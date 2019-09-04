|
MOZLACK RICHARD J.
Age 76, of Shaler Twp., on August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Charmaine Spaniel Mozlack; son of the late Samuel P. and Mary Drabik Mozlack; brother of Elizabeth "Betty" Liehr (late Robert) and the late William Mozlack; uncle of Beth Liehr Kelly (Tone), Roberta Liehr Roth (Bruce) and Mary Ellen Liehr Kellogg (Ed); great-uncle of Alex (Tracey) and Drew (Brittany). Richard was an Electrical Designer and Draftsman and in later years, was a Tipstaff for the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County. He was also a 3rd Degree Mason member of The Corinthian Lodge #573 F&AM. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh 15237. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019