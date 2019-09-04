Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MOZLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD J. MOZLACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD J. MOZLACK Obituary
MOZLACK RICHARD J.

Age 76, of Shaler Twp., on August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Charmaine Spaniel Mozlack; son of the late Samuel P. and Mary Drabik Mozlack; brother of Elizabeth "Betty" Liehr (late Robert) and the late William Mozlack; uncle of Beth Liehr Kelly (Tone), Roberta Liehr Roth (Bruce) and Mary Ellen Liehr Kellogg (Ed); great-uncle of Alex (Tracey) and Drew (Brittany). Richard was an Electrical Designer and Draftsman and in later years, was a Tipstaff for the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County. He was also a 3rd Degree Mason member of The Corinthian Lodge #573 F&AM. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh 15237. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now