WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip R.C. Church
POWERS RICHARD J.

Age 93, of Sheraden, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years, of Mary Agnes (Stenger) Powers; loving father of  Kevin Powers (Cheryl), Kathleen Beaver (Larry), and the late Deborah Baylor; brother of the late Margaret Cook and William Powers; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Friends received TUESDAY 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Funeral Mass at Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip R.C. Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
