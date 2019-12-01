|
|
PROSTKO RICHARD J.
Age 78, a longtime Kennedy Twp., resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to Joanne (Swank) Prostko; dear father of Jennifer (Jack) Caracciolo and Joseph Prostko; son of the late Joseph and Ida Prostko; also survived by several other family members. Rich loved to fish in his lake at his farm. Family and friends are welcome Monday, 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.) PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to a . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019