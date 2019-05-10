RAHENKAMP RICHARD J.

Formerly of Pittsburgh, Richard (Dick) Rahenkamp, 83, died peacefully on May 7, 2019, in Florida. Born to Owen and Delores (Landser), Richard was married to his high school sweetheart, Dorothea (Miller), his beloved wife of 61 years. He was a graduate of St. James High School and Pitt. Dick spent his 34-year career with Westinghouse, including the nuclear submarine and commercial energy programs. Dad's pride and joy were his daughters, Debbie Magee (Bob) of Mt. Lebanon, Beth Saunders (Mark) of Charleston SC, and Amy Shumway (Craig) of Orlando FL. He will also be dearly missed by his cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Devin, Heather, Kathleen (Kayla), Kyle, Zack (Alex), Erik; and great-granddaughter Rowan. Richard loved his dogs, fishing, gardening, model railroading and travel. The family suggests memorial donations to ( ) or the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org).